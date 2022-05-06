This is how the count unfolded.
LIVE: Hartlepool council elections 2022
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 03:36
Polling stations close at 10pm
Voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots at polling stations. Many have already voted in advance by post.
Key battlegrounds
Wards to watch
De Bruce - deputy group leader Councillor Jonathan Brash is defending his seat against Conservative James Brewer.
Headland and Harbour - Council leader Shane Moore, of the Independent Union, is up for re-election, facing competition from Labour and Conversative candidates.
Fens and Greatham - Labour’s Jennifer Elliott is also hoping to hold her seat in an election rematch against Bob Buchan, now representing the Conservatives, after the result between the two last year was subject to a High Court challenge.
Councillor in court during election build up
Councillor pleads guilty to assault during run-up to election
A Hartlepool councillor standing for re-election pleaded guilty to an assault by beating just days before the vote.
Gordon Cranney, Conservative councillor for the Seaton ward, pleaded guilty to an assault by beating at Teesside Magistrates Court on April 28.
Court papers state the offence happened on February 6, in Hartlepool, and Mr Cranney “assaulted” a woman “by beating her”.
Cranney was given a community order for 24 months and told to attend a Building Better Relationships programme.
Recount again
Fens and Greatham ward is a recount for the second year running - between the same two candidates.
Jennifer Elliott for Labour and Bob Buchan for the Conservatives (last year Independent Union).
Labour ‘looking to rebuild trust’ in Hartlepool
Labour group deputy leader Jonathan Brash, who is seeking re-election, says the party has been laser focused in its campaign on the cost of living crisis and other issues affecting people.
After last year’s poor results he said: “Labour has gone through a very difficult time in Hartlepool but we’re working hard. That is the key to rebuilding trust.”
Labour’s deputy leader Jonathan Brash has held his seat in the first Hartlepool result of the night.
Council leader Shane Moore has also been re-elected to his Headland and Harbour seat
Counting concluded in Hartlepool
All results in
A flurry of result announcements has seen counting concluded in Hartlepool.
BURN VALLEY
Jonathan Brash (Labour Party) - 1,183
James Brewer (Conservative Party) - 531
DE BRUCE
Rachel Creevy (Labour Party) - 723
Tony Mann (Independent) - 95
David Normandale (Conservative Party) - 377
Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement) - 203
FENS AND GREATHAM
Bob Buchan (Conservative Party) - 964
Jennifer Elliott (Labour Party) - 922
FOGGY FURZE
Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) - 82
Melanie Morley (Labour Party) - 631
Julie Mary Normandale (Conservative Party) - 391
Darren Price (Independent) - 490
HART
Sam Lee (Independent) - 448
John Leedham (Conservative Party) - 637
Cameron Sharp (Labour Party) - 562
HEADLAND AND HARBOUR
Tom Bird (Conservative Party) - 326
Shane Moore (Hartlepool Independent Union) - 683
Carole Thompson (Labour Party) - 514
MANOR HOUSE
Robert Darby (Conservative Party) - 338
Pam Hargreaves (Labour Party) - 612
Donna Hotham (Independent) - 138
Steve Wright (Reforum UK) - 131
ROSSMERE
Moss Boddy (Labour Party) - 503
Jaime Horton (Independent) - 366
Marc Owens (Conservative Party) - 268
Steve Sandick (Reform UK) - 43
RURAL WEST
Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservative Party) - 1,188
Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats) - 331
Scott Reeve (Conservative Party) - 1,144
Darab Rezai (Independent) - 496
John Irving Tait (The North East Party) - 191
Malcolm Walker (Labour Party) - 626
SEATON
Gordon Cranney (Independent) - 944
Martin Dunbar (Labour Party) - 460
Glynis Jones (Reform UK) - 295
THROSTON
Morgan Barker (Conservative Party) - 339
Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) - 406
Amy Prince (Labour Party) - 765
VICTORIA
Gary Allen (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 789
Jane Reeve (Conservative Party) - 375
Trevor Rogan (Hartlepool Indepent Union) - 146
The turnout was 28.16%