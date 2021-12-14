Redundancies update as Hartlepool council plans 2022 budget savings

Council chiefs in Hartlepool have outlined plans to provide a balanced budget for next year which is set to include "two or three compulsory redundancies".

By Nic Marko
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 4:01 pm

It comes after earlier this year a core council tax rise of 1.9%, along with a 3% increase in the adult social care precept, was approved for 2022-23.

Just over £2.6million of savings for 2022-23 were presented to the council’s finance and policy committee on Monday, December 13, which will now go before full council on Thursday.

This includes £762,000 in income and grant flexibilities, £395,000 in terms and conditions changes, £733,000 in other service changes and £739,000 in reductions and staffing efficiencies.

Chris Little, director of resources and development, outlined how staff have been consulted and there are set to be “two or three compulsory redundancies”.

He said: “We’d all like to have none but that’s a far better place than we thought we’d be in.”

He added a number have also requested voluntary redundancy.

Councillors stressed how the majority of the budget, around 65%, goes on providing care across children and adults services.

The Labour group leader on Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, said: "I think that who needs to apologise is national Government."

Independent Cllr Sue Little said: “We’re not doing this out of spite, we’re doing it because we owe our vulnerable people a lot.”

Cllr Jim Lindridge added: “I want to apologise to the residents of the town for the savings we’re having to make, but frustratingly our hands are tied.

“We’re trying to keep service cuts to a minimum and keep redundancies to a minimum and do our best.”

She said: “I think that who needs to apologise is national Government and I don’t think we should let them get away with us taking the blunt of the blame for what’s actually happening.”

Officers said the council is facing an approximate £7million deficit for the next three years, with reserves being used to evenly phase savings over this period, starting with the £2.6million needed in 2022-23.

Mr Little added that, although there are a “lot of challenges ahead”, they have made “good progress”.

