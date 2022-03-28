Residents of Hartlepool village to receive priority over new homes
Villagers and those with close family links to the area are to be given priority for a new development of council-owned houses thanks to a local lettings policy.
A total of 18 new homes are currently being built at Hill View, in Greatham, with the first residents set to move in from “June/July this year”.
Plans were approved for the 100% affordable rent properties, which are to be owned and managed by the local authority through the choice-based lettings system, in January 2021 despite more than 100 objections.
Ahead of the development welcoming its first residents, a new local letting policy has been developed to address concerns around making Greatham a sustainable community.
Fens and Greatham ward Councillors Jim Lindridge and Angela Falconer, from the council’s leading coalition, said the policy aims to ensure those who live and work in the village get a “fair crack of the whip” in accessing housing.
Independent Cllr Lindridge said: “One of the key messages we kept hearing from villagers was that as their family grew or their children looked to fly the nest, they were often forced to move out of Greatham because of the lack of opportunity for them to find housing in the village.
“That’s why I’m delighted to see this policy put in place.”
Conservative Cllr Falconer said the local letting policy has “really gone down well”.
She added: “We’ve had lots of interest from people wanting to rent these properties and the best part is we know that if you are from the village, have a strong family link or work here you’ll get priority when it comes to living here.”