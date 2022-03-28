Residents of Hartlepool village to receive priority over new homes

A total of 18 new homes are currently being built at Hill View, in Greatham, with the first residents set to move in from “June/July this year”.

Plans were approved for the 100% affordable rent properties, which are to be owned and managed by the local authority through the choice-based lettings system, in January 2021 despite more than 100 objections.

Ahead of the development welcoming its first residents, a new local letting policy has been developed to address concerns around making Greatham a sustainable community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fens and Greatham ward Councillors Jim Lindridge and Angela Falconer

Fens and Greatham ward Councillors Jim Lindridge and Angela Falconer, from the council’s leading coalition, said the policy aims to ensure those who live and work in the village get a “fair crack of the whip” in accessing housing.

Independent Cllr Lindridge said: “One of the key messages we kept hearing from villagers was that as their family grew or their children looked to fly the nest, they were often forced to move out of Greatham because of the lack of opportunity for them to find housing in the village.

“That’s why I’m delighted to see this policy put in place.”

Conservative Cllr Falconer said the local letting policy has “really gone down well”.