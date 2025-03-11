More than 130 accident claims have been made against Hartlepool Borough Council over defects in pedestrian areas over the last five years - costing the local authority nearly £400,000 in payments.

Figures show that from 2020 to 2024 the total cost of such claims to the council has been £380,836.

The most expensive year was 2021 when £139,680 was paid out while the least expensive year saw £20,145 paid as settlements in 2024.

In total, 134 claims have been made against Hartlepool Borough Council over the period.

Last year also saw the lowest number of claims across the five years, with just 22 made, while 2021 saw the highest with 33.

In response to the findings, Councillor Brenda Harrison, who is the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said measures are in place to ensure claim numbers are kept low.

She said: “The council has a robust inspection strategy covering every footpath and road in its ownership, and along with our highway resurfacing programme we ensure that claims are kept to a minimum.

“The value of claims made versus what is paid out is testament to this strategy working.”

The figures were provided by Accident Claims Advice, which offers support to those who have suffered injuries due to footpath or highway defects, and were obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Reasons listed by the council for the claims included issues with footpaths, potholes, fencing, verge defects, debris and “low objects”.

Other descriptions of incidents provided by the local authority featured examples of cases being due to an alley defect, an issue at a cemetery, school gate related and “other highways defects”.

The number of the 134 claims to have succeeds has not been revealed.

In 2020, a total of 26 pedestrian accident claims were made, costing Hartlepool council £79,800 for those which were settled.

Meanwhile, 2022 also saw 26 claims being made and £22,079 paid out.

Both numbers rose in 2023, with the council paying out £119,132 after receiving 27 claims.

