Revealed: When new Hartlepool leisure centre is due to be built

Last month Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs confirmed an application for planning permission had been submitted for Highlight, the town’s proposed new flagship leisure development on the Waterfront.

The application was made “valid” on the council’s planning portal on March 14, meaning it is now live for residents to view and comment on.

A design and access statement from JBA Consulting on behalf of the council states construction for the centre is expected to take place from “April 2023 to November 2024”.

How Hartlepool's Highlight leisure centre is expected to look.

It adds: “The scheme provides inclusive, accessible and high quality community sport and leisure facilities in a sustainable edge of town centre location to support and improve the health and well-being of the people of Hartlepool.

“The bold landmark design of the development, inspired by Hartlepool’s history, will also contribute positively to the character of Hartlepool’s built environment and act as a draw for visitors in the surrounding area.”

Proposals for the site include “main, leisure and learning” swimming pools, a gym, fitness studios, a cafe, soft play areas, an NHS consultation suite and more.

The development would also include general public realm and events spaces, car parking, a promenade by the water’s edge and a “Highlight Garden”.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in June this year.