Review into keeping Hartlepool clean 'doesn't go far enough'

Rubbish dumped at Oakesway Industrial Estate in 2020. Picture by FRANK REID

Leading Hartlepool Borough Council representatives stressed they are continuing to work with other areas to adopt best practice and look for further improvements, with working groups already set up to tackle issues such as fly tipping.

It comes after an amended motion was passed in September to look at new ways to ensure the maintenance, upkeep, and cleanliness of Hartlepool.

A review went before the neighbourhood services committee earlier this month, which praised the “tireless work” of staff following years of cuts and the impact of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative Cllr Cameron Stokell, chair of the committee, updating the full council at its latest meeting, said recommendations from the review included greater education on fly tipping and advertising the Household Waste Recycling Centre telephone number for bookings.

Improvements include looking at providing an estimated time frame for residents reporting issues on the council’s online system, and periodic system checks to ensure jobs are completed.

However Labour’s Cllr Jonathan Brash said the report “doesn’t go far enough” and that the recommendations were “uninspiring”.

He said: “If you go out and talk to the residents of this town, do you think we are doing our absolute best, and there is nothing that can be improved in terms of the cleanliness, the litter, the street scene? I think the residents demand a bit more from us.”