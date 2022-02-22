Security, waste and maintenance to be key issues in Hartlepool allotment strategy

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs said they had a “really positive response” to their consultation carried out to help shape a new allotment strategy being drawn up for the town.

Questionnaires, both physical and online, drop-in sessions and talks with all allotment associations formed part of the engagement which took place in October and November last year.

In total 183 questionnaires were completed, while 140 individuals were recorded as spoken to during drop in-sessions.

An allotment strategy is being drawn up for Hartlepool

Sarah Scarr, heritage and countryside manager, said the consultation was “really positive” with three “key trends” being on-site security, management and ensuring no litter.

She added it also highlighted a number of areas where allotment holders want to see increased provision.

She said: “Of the tenants that we spoke to, the importance of being able to access those spaces and the importance to their wellbeing of the allotments really came through.

“The key issues that we need to look at focusing our resources on and working into our strategy are about site security, removal of waste and site maintenance.

“But it’s also an opportunity to develop community spaces that we can channel that charitable food growth, education and community planting in.”

She added the consultation showed people want “different sized plots”, allowing for holders to potentially start on a smaller site then move to a larger one, and vice versa.

Officers also noted they saw a “really good spread” of people responding to the consultation.

Out of the 183 questionnaires completed, 55% were by allotment tenants, with the remainder made up of partners on a plot, those on the waiting list, informal users and people with no current connections.

The update was provided to the latest council adult and community based services committee, and councillors praised the work being done.

Cllr Carl Richardson said: “It has to be admitted there was a bit of a breakdown in relations with the allotment tenants and ourselves the council.

“I’m pleased that we’re going out there and asking what the issues are and hopefully we’ll try and implement some of those things that have come up.”

The allotment strategy will be developed to reflect the issues emerging from the consultation, with a draft prepared by the end of March 2022.

