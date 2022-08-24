'Something's happening in Hartlepool, there's a good buzz' - says council boss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as councillors backed sending the fifth and final Hartlepool Town Deal project, the reimagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, to the Government for approval.

In 2020 Hartlepool’s application for £25 million from the Government’s £3.6billion Towns Deal fund was approved, with five schemes selected to benefit.

Other projects include health and care and civil engineering academies, Waterfront connectivity improvements and the Wesley Chapel restoration.

The Grand Hotel, in Swainson Street, Hartlepool, has new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the finance and policy committee on Monday, August 22, council managing director Denise McGuckin said they are already seeing interest for further external investment in the town.

She cited the example of the Grand Hotel in Victoria Road, which closed in 2020, but was sold earlier this year to new owners Otway Capital.

She said: “The investment in the town centre has seen the Grand Hotel been bought, and they said that’s on the back of the investment that the council’s doing, when we’ve spoken to the owners.

“We are getting a lot more interest than I’ve ever seen, that Hartlepool is a place to actually start investing in.

“Something’s happening in Hartlepool, there’s a good buzz, I’m hearing that from people across the country.”

Councillor Mike Young, deputy council leader, added business in Church Street is also showing positive progress following capital investments in that area.

He said: “There’s probably about three or four, even five bars that have opened since those redevelopments have happened.

“Obviously the ISQ (Innovation and Skills Quarter) has been going for a long time, and Northern Studios will bring in even more investment opportunities.”

It was announced in June that the former Best Western Grand Hotel, in Victoria Road, had been bought for less than £100,000 by Otway Capital.

The premises closed two years earlier with all staff made redundant after its then owner Shepherd Cox Hotels (Hartlepool) went into administration.