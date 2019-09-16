Waterfront Festival at Hartlepool

The Hartlepool Waterfront Festival took place in July and The Big Lime Weekend in August, featuring a triathlon alongside various sporting and family friendly activities.

Hartlepool Borough Council chief executive Gill Alexander praised the success of the events in the town, stating it is attracting people to the area on a wider scale, and thanked those involved.

Speaking at a council meeting, she said: “Both the Waterfront Festival and the Big Lime Triathlon are now really placing Hartlepool on the map, not just regionally but nationally.

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Saturday

“The Waterfront Festival attracted over 20,000 people this year and 4,000 children were engaged in events and activities over the course of the weekend.

“It was an event that was really welcomed by people locally as well as regionally and nationally.

“It is an event we are learning from and building on every year, it really is attracting visitors and attention.”

The Waterfront Festival was concluded by a performance from Michael Rice, and the theme of the event this year was “Harbour of Refuge”, historically the name given to a safe haven for ships seeking free shelter from stormy seas on the Headland.

Competitors taking part in the Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon.

Ms Alexander also praised the growing success of the Big Lime Triathlon Weekend, noting it is receiving more attention including from national magazines and publications.

She said: “Triathlons are now becoming really popular as a sport alongside iron men events and things like that, and it is a really challenging event.

“The Big Lime Festival has traditionally taken place over three days and what we’ve noticed is this event now has been recognised nationally and it has attracted participants from across the country not just regionally.

“People are travelling to Hartlepool to take part in the event and it is also supported by an excellent team that puts it together and a huge raft of volunteers.”

She added participants came to the triathlon from places such as Sussex, Wales and Scotland.