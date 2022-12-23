Tackling 'big problem' of Hartlepool drug and alcohol deaths is a 2023 'priority'
Health chiefs in Hartlepool are aiming to tackle the “big problem” in parts of town of drug and alcohol abuse.
It comes after a councillor expressed worries around the number of deaths linked to substance misuse.
The 2022 annual report from Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health Craig Blundred noted the town is above the national average for deaths from alcohol and drug use.
At the latest meeting of full council, Labour’s Councillor Rachel Creevy raised worries around the “particularly high” statistics.
Mr Blundred acknowledged it is a “big problem” in the town and stressed addressing substance misuse issues will be a “priority” over the next year.
He said: “I think one of the things we have identified within Hartlepool is we have quite a high number of people who are using alcohol at dangerous levels but aren’t accessing services.
“It is a priority of mine to focus substance misuse work on that because it is a big gap at the moment, we’re not seeing residents coming through the system.”
He added a recent review identified areas where they can make better links to help people through substance misuse support services.
Latest data stated there were 16 deaths specifically due to drugs per 100,000 people compared with 11 deaths per 100,000 on average in England.
The report added the gap in death rates has “worsened over time” although drug-related hospital admissions have fallen.
Between 2017 and 2019, there were also more deaths specifically due to alcohol in Hartlepool, with the town seeing “around 18” per 100,000 compared to the national rate of 11.