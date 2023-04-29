The candidates seeking election in Hartlepool Borough Council's Rural West ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Rural West ward have to say:

From left, Pam Shurmer, Malcolm Walker, Mike Young. No picture provided from John O’Brien.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

John O’Brien (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“My name is John O’Brien and I am standing in this year’s local council elections to give the council a fresh voice.

Pam Shurmer (Independent).

“One of Reform’s key local policies is the importance of protecting our green spaces.

“We want to protect our green spaces and heritage by building only onbrownfield sites.

“Another key issue is the lack of bins in the ward and I will work tirelessly to solve this problem if elected.

“In addition, we need to find ways to improve internet speeds in the area, it can be extremely patchy.

Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party).

“Buses are another huge issue for a ward the size of Rural West. Many residents struggle to get around after 7pm and cannot enjoy activities in the evening.

“Vote for me to reform our council.”

Pam Shurmer (Independent)

“I have lived in the ward for over 37 years and have had a successful career, initially as a nurse and latterly as a healthcare development manager in the pharmaceutical industry, where I gained a lot of knowledge of the National Health Service.

Mike Young (Conservative Party).

“Now that I have retired, I have the time to utilise my skills and expertise to the benefit of both the ward and the town.

“I think a cross section of people is essential for any council to operate fairly and effectively, I will certainly bring a different outlook and skill set to the role than any of the current councillors or candidates in Rural West.

“Local elections are about the candidate, not the party, so I am standing as an independent.

“I will not be restricted by political bias. I am dedicated, determined and an empathetic person, who will listen to and work hard for constituents.”

Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“After a career as a community development manager I have the experience, knowledge and focus to serve the people of Rural West as their councillor.

“I believe that as a public sector organisation the council has a duty to put the public first in everything that it does.

“Residents are the boss, councillors work for them and I am committed to working for the residents of Rural West.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here:www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

“I will work every single day to improve Rural West for residents. Please support me in the local elections.”

“I’m Councillor Mike Young, standing for re-election as your Conservative councillor for Rural West.

“Every day Conservatives are working hard to improve our local area, answering the queries and concerns of residents, resolving issues, and ensuring we maintain a safe, green, comfortable place to live.

“If elected, I will work tirelessly with our ward councillors, Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

“We are only just getting started, and this is why I ask for your vote – so we can continue making progress, bring further investment and jobs to the town, and deliver better council services.

“Two years is not enough time to fix 60 years of Labour’s dominance in the town, that is why I need your support – Re-elect Mike Young on May 4th.”