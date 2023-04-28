The candidates seeking your votes in Hartlepool Borough Council's Headland and Harbour ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Headland and Harbour ward have to say:

Left to right, Matt Dodds and Tim Fleming. No picture was submitted for Arthur Southcott.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Matthew Dodds (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a project planner working in the nuclear and energy production sector for over a decade I have gained invaluable experience taking big decisions and ensuring value for money.

“Throughout my career I have learned that when working people roll up their sleeves and get stuck in, real change can be affected in our communities.

Matthew Dodds (Labour and Co-operative Party).

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

“My experience of running large, time sensitive projects will be put to good use in ensuring accountability, efficiency and propriety within the council.

“I want to be a champion for the people of Headland and Harbour. Please support me in these elections.”

Tim Fleming (Independent Union).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Fleming (Independent Union)

“I am standing for re-election as Headland and Harbour ward councillor. First elected for this position in 2005 I have always worked for the benefit of my ward and my town.

“Over the years I have dealt with many issues for the residents of the ward and achieved positive outcomes.

“Also we have been successful in canvassing for improvements to children’s play areas, the work on the promenade, the early opening of the paddling pool, the lighting throughout the ward, the Wintertide Festival, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever residents ask me I always try to get back to them successful or not with an answer why, and I started a Facebook page so residents could access me more easily.”

Arthur Southcott (Conservative Party)