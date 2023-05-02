The candidates seeking your votes on Thursday in Hartlepool Borough Council's Rossmere ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Rossmere ward have to say:

From left, Tracy Connolly, Tom Feeney and Jaime Horton.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Tracy Connolly (Reform UK)

“My name is Tracy Connolly and I am delighted to be standing for Reform UK in Rossmere.

“One of the best things about Reform UK is that all of our councillors are whip-free, this means that they can vote on matters that concern you and the wider community without interference from the party.

“Essentially, we cannot be told what to vote for in the council by the party.

“If elected, I will ensure that I listen to your concerns, be available for you and vote accordingly in the council on the things you want.

“If we really want a change in Rossmere and Hartlepool, then it is time to vote for Reform UK. It is time to reform our local council.”

Tom Feeney (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“The track record of our Independent and Conservative council is clear.

“Residents are paying more, and getting less. Council tax has risen to record levels and new brown bin charges have been implemented during the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“All the while child poverty skyrockets and hard-working families rely on foodbanks. There is an alternative.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here:www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

“Other candidates will send you leaflets full of false promises.

“A vote for me is a vote for a hard-working councillor who works for you. A councillor who listens to residents, has a voice in committees, and fights for our town.”

Jaime Horton (Independent)

“I’m hard-working and have been active in the community for many years with activities like hosting community events with Friends of Rossmere Park, organising litter picks with Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up and running youth clubs.

“I run a small company from the town on a part-time basis, leaving me plenty of time to focus on helping residents with various issues.

“I’m also very passionate about local business and jobs. It breaks my heart young people in our town growing up with little prospect of a good career opportunity.

“Hartlepool is a small borough very short of funding, which is why we need to scrutinise every penny we spend and make sure decisions are made for the good of Hartlepool.