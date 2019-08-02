The drive to make people in Hartlepool feel safer
A stepped-up drive to make people in Hartlepool feel safer is under way as part of efforts to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in the town.
The Safer Hartlepool Partnership is using a raft of measures to tackle problems with crime and public nuisance in communities across the borough – but chiefs say it is not enough just to deal with the issues, people must also feel safe where they live, work and spend their free time.
Denise McGuckin, council director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re looking to improve the communications in regard to the work undertaken by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership.
“In feedback from the online community safety survey, the face the public event and findings from our strategic assessment we recognised there is scope for improvement.
“It has been seen as a priority for this year as recognised by the community safety plan.”
Ms McGuckin was speaking at the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership. She said a “refreshed communications strategy and protocol” will be presented to a future meeting of the team.
The move will involve the council’s senior public relations officer approaching all organisations involved in the partnership to nominate a permanent member to a communications task group.
Nominated individuals will then attend a workshop to establish the refreshed communications strategy and protocol.
It comes after the Community Safety Plan for 2017-2020 said survey results suggested there is a discrepancy between people’s perception of crime and anti-social behaviour and their actual experience.
It stated many residents feel antisocial behaviour is getting worse, despite figures for the 2018 calendar year showing there had been a 17% reduction and 1,215 fewer incidents from the previous year.
It also noted the percentage of people who think police and the local authority are dealing with crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter locally declined by around 10%.
Responses from residents also highlighted the importance of ‘challenging negative perceptions about the town by promoting positive role models and success stories’ and said they would like to see it more.
Council leader Coun Shane Moore said it is important everyone works together to help the partnership progress and meet its aims.