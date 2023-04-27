The election candidates seeking your vote in Hartlepool Borough Council's Hart ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hart ward have to say:

Clockwise from top left, election candidates Rob Cook, Rob Darby, David Innes and Pauline Phillips.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Rob Cook (Independent)

“The first responsibility of all councillors is to represent the people who elected them, something I have done for the last 18 years.

“I have lived on Hart ward for over 55 years and know the needs and aspirations of the area.

Rob Cook (Independent).

“I value the importance of strong representation at this critical time when we have been hit hardest through Government cuts.“I will continue to fight for what is best for Hart ward and Hartlepool, including bringing services back to Hartlepool Hospital, where they belong.“I will continue to help families of the ward who struggle to make ends meet with the spiralling cost of living.“I will bring back regular ward surgeries.

“It is a privilege to represent you, the residents of Hart ward, as your independent community councillor.

“Therefore, I am once again asking for your support on Thursday 4th May.”

Robert Darby (Conservative Party)

Robert Darby (Conservative Party).

“I’m Rob Darby and I’m your local Conservative candidate for Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering and Hart Village.

“Every day Conservatives are working hard to improve our local area, answering the queries and concerns of residents, resolving issues, and ensuring we maintain a safe, green, comfortable place to live.

“If elected, I will work tirelessly with our ward councillors, Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

“We are only just getting started, and this is why I ask for your vote – so we can continue making progress, bring further investment and jobs to the town, and deliver better council services.

David Innes (Labour Party).

“Two years is not enough to time to fix 60 years of Labour’s dominance on the town, that is why I need your support – Vote Rob Darby.”

David Innes (Labour Party)

“I have spent the majority of my working life as the proprietor of a retail and wholesale stationery business here in Hartlepool.

“Since retirement I have worked as a taxi driver, giving me many opportunities to hear and discuss the issues that impact the folk of Hartlepool, especially their everyday lives, their family and their community.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

Pauline Phillips (Independent).

“I want to use my experience and knowledge to help the residents of the Hart ward and improve our area. Please use your vote in these elections to support me and the Labour Party.”

Pauline Phillips (Independent)

“I live in Brough Court, Clavering, with my partner, I have three grown up daughters and four beautiful grandchildren.

“I love being part of the community and helping out whenever I’m needed.

“Although this is my first time standing as an independent candidate, I am involved with the community and have seen so many changes over the years, some good, some not so good.

“If I’m voted in I won’t promise things that I can’t deliver, however I will do everything I can to work with the community to try and resolve any issues and concerns brought to my attention.

“I will give as much of my time as needed for the Hart ward community.