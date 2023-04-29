The election candidates seeking your vote in the Hartlepool Borough Council Seaton ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Seaton ward have to say.

Clockwise from top left, Joshua Bagnall, Ralph Gabbatiss, Glynis Jones and Leisa Smith.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Josh Bagnall (Conservative Party)

“I’m Joshua Bagnall and I’m standing to be your next Conservative councillor for Seaton Carew.

“If elected, I will work tirelessly with Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

“We are only just getting started, and this is why I ask for your vote – so we can continue making progress, bring further investment and jobs to the town, and deliver better council services.

“If you are considering voting Independent/Reform in Seaton, this will only allow the Labour Party to regain control of Hartlepool Council.

“That is why a vote for the Conservatives is so important right now.

“Two years is not enough time to fix 60 years of Labour’s dominance on the town, that is why I need your support – Vote Joshua Bagnall.”

“As an accountant I have always prized securing value for money in everything that I do and that’s exactly the skill set we need in our local council.

“Our Conservative and Independent council has overseen spiralling council tax, car parking charges and new costs, like the brown bin charges.

“People are being squeezed and they need help. There is an alternative.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here:www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

“I believe public service is an important part of our civic democracy and that having high quality, professional councillors who can really deliver for Seaton and our town is vital.

“I’ll work every day for the people of Seaton.”

"My name is Glynis Jones, I live in Seaton Carew and I am the Reform UK candidate for the Seaton ward.

Leisa Smith (Independent).

“I am retired and have many years experience working in commerce and local government.

“I want to make a positive difference to the lives of residents in Seaton and Hartlepool, I am particularly keen to improve access and raise awareness of social activities and local services available to the elderly.

“I have no party whip, which means I can vote for matters concerning Seaton residents without party interference.

“I will oppose any further increases to council tax or other services and at all times ensure transparent, accountable management by the council.

“Vote for me to reform our council.”

“Living in Seaton, our community is important to me.

“I would like to continue to help residents fight for what we deserve and to push for funds to be spent in Seaton.

“Improving our park facilities, highways and our war memorial are the tip of the iceberg, we are worthy of so much more.

“Your issues are my issues, from parking to planning, they affect me and my family, as they do you and yours.

“I want Seaton to be a safe, pleasant, vibrant place in which to live and work, and will work alongside anyone who wants to improve our ward.