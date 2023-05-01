With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Clockwise from left, Peter Jackson, Trevor Rogan and Steve Wallace.

Here’s what candidates in the Throston ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

“I have lived in Hartlepool all my life, been a councillor for 16 of the last 20 years and held some senior positions such as chair of neighbourhood services.

Peter Jackson (Independent)

“I have the experience of how the council works at the highest level.

“I have represented the Throston area for 12 of those years and having ties with Throston residents, the local schools and community groups throughout the ward, I feel I can continue to help and support the communities of this ward in a positive and proactive way.

“I have always got involved with the community issues and in these challenging times it is important that the local councillors are supporting and fighting to help on the issues that blight the ward and also promote all the good things happening here in the full Throston ward.

“I am looking to continue to achieve this through the next four years.”

Trevor Rogan (Reform UK).

“My name is Trevor Rogan. I was born, schooled and worked all my life in Hartlepool and have extensive knowledge of the town.

“I have served in HM Forces in the UK, BAOR and Canada, and have several tours in Northern Ireland. I am the President of the RASC RCT association.

“Hartlepool has been let down for too long. Our council tax is high, Hartlepool still doesn’t have an A&E in operation and our magistrates’ court is closed.

Steve Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“We need a reliable police presence in the town to tackle anti-social behaviour and deal with the litter in our town.

“Throston has a great opportunity in this election to elect a Reform councillor and I hope that if you desire real change in the town, you will consider voting for me on May 4th.”

“With higher prices and skyrocketing bills, one thing that would help is a council that fights our corner.

“Instead, after four years of a Conservative/Independent council, we face rise after rise, along with cut after cut.

“There is an alternative.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here:www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

“My experience across business, the NHS and local government makes me ideally placed to join the brilliant Councillor Cameron Sharp and create a strong Labour team.

“I’ve shown I know how to get things done. Now, I want to use my energy and passion to work with Cameron on behalf of every community in Throston ward.”