The latest HMO plan to be approved for Hartlepool

Plans have been approved for a new four-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Proposals had been submitted by LJP Developments to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the first and second floors of 36 Victoria Road into a four-bedroomed HMO.

The site is a former house which is currently vacant after being converted into a commercial property, with the ground floor remaining registered for this use as part of the application, with space for two businesses.

Documents state each of the four bedrooms will have an en-suite and exceed the minimum size requirements set out by the national space standards for a single person room.

36 Victoria Road, in Hartlepool, is to be transformed into the town's latest HMO.36 Victoria Road, in Hartlepool, is to be transformed into the town's latest HMO.
36 Victoria Road, in Hartlepool, is to be transformed into the town's latest HMO.
Council planning officers have confirmed the proposals have been approved, subject to routine conditions, after no objections were submitted.

The development is “in keeping with the surrounding properties as a number of others in the street have already carried out similar works”, according to the application.

The site will also feature a shared living and kitchen space.

