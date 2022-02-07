This is how much changing Hartlepool council election cycle would save taxpayers

The authority is considering whether it should move to holding “whole council” elections every four years or continue with the current “elections by thirds” system.

A full council meeting in December unanimously backed carrying out a public consultation over the possible change from 2024.

Pandemic changes aside, one third of all councillors are currently elected each year for three years, meaning one member is voted in for each of the town’s 12 wards at each poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool Borough Council 2021 elections count.

However in the fourth year of the cycle, no council election is held.

The move to “whole council” elections would see all 36 councillors face the voters at the same time once every four years.

Council consultation information states one benefit of the proposed new system would be reduced costs, saving “approximately £40,000 per year over the four-year cycle”.

Other benefits include “increased council stability” to adopt a more long-term approach to decision making and a greater opportunity for residents to influence overall political control of the council.

Benefits of the current system, according to the council consultation page, include new councillors being able to be elected more frequently and that residents are familiar with the system.

It adds voters are also able to react sooner to local circumstances “providing more immediate political accountability”.

The consultation is currently live, and residents can have their say at https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/local-council-elections until February 27.