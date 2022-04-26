Thousands in Hartlepool to receive £70 council tax support and £60 school holiday meal cards

It comes after Hartlepool Borough Council was allocated a £993,000 Household Support Fund from the Government.

The money will be used to provide a one off payment of £70 per home to all 4,531 local council tax support eligible pensioner households in Hartlepool.

The proposed eligibility date is July 1 with the payment being made “later that month or in early August” although households will be given the option to credit £70 to their council tax account if they prefer.

Thousands of pensioners and children across Hartlepool will benefit from the government funding to Hartlepool Borough Council.

Pre-loaded £60 supermarket cards will also be distributed for all children eligible for free school meals aged 2 -18 in readiness for the six-week summer holiday.

The vouchers, for use in Tesco and Morrisons, will be purchased for 8,000 eligible children with a small number provided to each school for use at their own discretion.

Elsewhere £20,000 is going towards the Hartlepool Local Welfare Support Scheme to help residents with food, fuel and household goods.

Both Hartlepool Food Bank and The Bread and Butter Thing will each receive £10,000 to go towards food parcels and bags of shopping.

Meanwhile The Citizens Advice Bureau and Advice at Hart will both receive £40,000 to provide “fuelbank” vouchers.

Another £15,000 will go to Anglian Water to provide assistance to households and £40,000 will go to West View Advice and Resources Centre to support a discretionary fund for household essentials.