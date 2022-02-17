'Unanimously backed' - Hundreds of new Hartlepool homes to be built
A new 234-home development in Hartlepool featuring "significant contributions" towards affordable housing and almost 30 bungalows has been unanimously backed by councillors.
Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee has this week approved demolishing all existing buildings on the former Ewart Parsons site, off Brenda Road, and building a new housing development in its place.
The plans from Keepmoat Homes, Brenda Road Developments and Brenda Road Holdings states that 84 of the homes will be offered as affordable housing, including 28 bungalows.
These affordable homes are set to be owned and managed by Hartlepool Borough Council after receiving support from the finance and policy committee in December.
Ian Prescott, director at Keepmoat Homes, told councillors at Wednesday’s meeting: “The site had been extensively marketed over many years for commercial development and had very, very little interest, hence the move towards residential development.
“We’re very proud to be here with a brownfield scheme, we’re delighted to be working in partnership and in close working relationship with the council moving forward.”
Vehicle access for the site featuring two, three and four bed homes will be from Brenda Road, with pedestrian links provided to Seaton Lane and in the north east corner of the site.
Initially concerns had been raised by some councillors over the potential of antisocial behaviour around the path through to Seaton Lane.
However, following assurances from council officers and the applicant, councillors were “comforted” and unanimously approved the plans.
As part of the approval the applicant must secure almost £125,000 in planning obligations and financial contributions in support of the development.