An artist's impression of how the new-look High Tunstall College of Science will appear when it's finished

Proposals have been submitted by bosses at High Tunstall College of Science to create the sports changing pavilion as an extension to its existing student support centre.

Currently a new £17million state-of-the art facility is being built which will replace around three quarters of the existing High Tunstall College of Science on Elwick Road, with students and staff to move to the new build in November 2019.

An artificial 3G floodlit grass pitch is being lined up to be created on land made available through the demolition of the school buildings, which would be served by the planned changing rooms.

The 3G pitch will be subject to a separate planning application at a later date.

The proposed new two team changing facilities would be built as an extension to the support centre which is to remain as part of the plans for the school.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states the facilities would provide a boost to the secondary school during the academic year and the community on evenings and weekends.

It said: “The college has been in discussion with staff at Hartlepool Borough Council, Durham County FA and the Football Foundation over the past few months with a view to developing a full sized floodlit artificial grass pitch (AGP) on land to be made available through the demolition of the former college buildings.

“To support the use of the AGP, a new changing pavilion is planned as an extension to the existing student support centre to the east of the site.

“Other than day-time college use during the academic year, this AGP increases opportunities for community use for weekday evening training and weekend matchplay. “

The changing pavilion would feature two large 18 bench space changing rooms, along with a referee’s changing room, all with showers and toilets.

According to the plans the majority of the evening and weekend use of the pavilion will be by footballers during the playing season, from September through to April, although not exclusively during this period.

Proposals state the new changing pavilion would have permission to be open from 8am until 10pm throughout the year.

The connected student support centre also features a small kitchen for refreshments and social area, which would be able to be used for evening and weekend use.