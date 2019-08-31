Wynyard House, which is to be demolished

Proposals had previously been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by Thirteen Housing Group to demolish the two storey ‘Wynyard House’ office block in Wynyard Road in the town.

The proposals state plans would then be made at a future date for how the site will be developed, with no details currently revealed.

A report from council planning officer Stephanie Bell has now confirmed no prior approval is needed for it to take place, meaning the demolition of the ‘vacant and vandalised’ building can commence.

It said: “The site is vacant and in a state of disrepair. Further, the site has been vandalised and is currently screened; windows are covered in metal sheets.

“In conclusion, it is considered that the building to which this notification relates is not of any local significance, nor does its demolition give rise to any significant concerns.

“It is therefore considered prior approval is not required and that demolition can proceed in accordance with the submitted details.”

The application submitted by bosses at Thirteen said the site was ‘detrimental’ to the local area and had been hit by vandalism.

It said: “The building is vacant, surplus to requirements and has been vandalised. It is currently screened and detrimental to the locality.

“Proposals for development of the site will be made at a future date and application made through the appropriate planning process.

“The existing perimeter fencing will be retained and additional heras security fencing erected to secure the full site boundary.”

The application states the demolition work is expected to commence at the start of September and be completed by October.

It also states working hours on the demolition would be limited to Monday to Friday, 8am until 6pm, except in cases of emergency.

Asbestos surveys have already been undertaken and asbestos removed from the main building.

Asbestos remaining in the basement will be removed by the demolition contractor who holds an asbestos licence, the plans state.