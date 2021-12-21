Vision on as Hartlepool naval museum's expansion plans are approved

HMS Trincomalee seen inside the Hartlepoool's National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Submitted by National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) Hartlepool bosses, plans stated the land would be used for facilities such as galleries, exhibition spaces and heritage and interpretation workshop areas.

A report from senior council planning officer Jane Tindall has now confirmed the proposals have been approved, adding they should have numerous benefits to the area.

The museum is to expand into the nearby Vision Retail Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

In her report, she said: “The proposed development would see a vacant building within a designated town centre area, being brought back into use.

“This would support the vitality and viability of the area.

“The development is not considered to have a negative impact on visual amenity, the amenity of neighbouring land users or highway safety.”

The primary activities taking place in the expanded museum site are to include galleries and temporary exhibition spaces, such as touring displays, and activity space for experimental experiences.

Plans state the site is to have workshop areas for heritage restoration and interpretation purposes, along with education facilities and spaces, such as for STEM subjects.

A planning statement from Wardell Armstrong, on behalf of the applicant, says the museum expansion proposals will provide a boost to the region.

It said: “The proposals are necessary to improve and enhance the existing experience and to provide additional interest to the benefit of Hartlepool.

“The proposals will have positive economic, environmental and social benefits for Hartlepool

“The development provides a unique and exciting opportunity for the town of Hartlepool.”

The proposals are also expected to provide a permanent home for the RML 497, a Second World War motor rescue launch, currently located in a temporary base at the museum.

This will help allow the museum to “extend its offer and boost visitor numbers”, according to the plans.

The proposals will also see the site offer a museum gift shop and catering, including coffee and tea stands and a “possible cafe”.