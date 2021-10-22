When more electric vehicle charging points may arrive in Hartlepool

Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee received a report stating there were just two electric vehicle charging points in council car parks in the area, located at the Transport Interchange.

Cllr Peter Jackson questioned if plans were in place for more points to be provided, given the Government’s plans to tackle global warming and climate issues, and if external funding could be provided.

Kieran Bostock, council assistant director for place management, said they are currently working with the Tees Valley Combined Authority on the issue.

Seaview car park, in Seaton Carew, could be one of the locations across Hartlepool to receive charging points for electric cars.

He said: “One thing we’ve identified was we have an inadequate provision in the town, and it’s replicated across the rest of the Tees Valley.

“What we didn’t want to do was go down a single track where we pick a supplier, Stockton pick a supplier, Middlesbrough pick a supplier, and it becomes difficult for the user, who wants that continuity.”

He added a consultant is now in place, who is looking at all council car parks and off-street provision in Hartlepool.

Mr Bostock continued: “We hope to see some new chargers rolled out in car parks and off-street probably come spring time next year.”

The report also noted the refurbishment scheme at Seaview car park, in Seaton Carew, included provision to create a number of additional electric charging stations.

Yet this is subject to the council appointing a suitable private sector partner to develop and operate the service.