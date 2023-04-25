Why candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Burn Valley ward say you should vote for them on May 4

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Left to right, James Brewer and Ged Hall. Other candidates did not submit a picture to be used.

Here’s what candidates in the Burn Valley ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

James Brewer (Reform UK)

“I’m James Brewer and I am running for council this year because as a lifelong resident, I truly believe in this town.

James Brewer.

“Our town, Hartlepool, has one of the highest council tax rates in the country, and we don’t see nearly enough for it.

“Between the cost of living crisis, council misspending and questionable policy decisions it is clear we don’t have what we deserve – a council that will put residents first.

“That’s why I am running for Reform UK. I want to represent you as part of a party with no whip and understand the unique character and needs of our town.

“If elected, I pledge to vote against any and every council tax rise and to give Burn Valley the attention it so desperately needs. Thank you for your time and I hope to represent you soon.”

Ged Hall.

Ged Hall (Labour Party)

“It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Burn Valley for the last 18 years.

“As a resident of the ward, your issues are my issues and I take great pride in working closely with local people and community groups.

“Working with Jonathan Brash, we have secured investment into our play areas, road safety measures, enforcement action on fly tippers and successful campaigns against Houses of Multiple Occupation that cause anti-social behaviour.

“A Labour Council will:“1. Freeze Council Tax;“2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;“3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;“4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;“5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk

“I know first hand that there are many challenges still ahead and I am committed to continuing to standing up for you.”

John Hays (Independent)

(No statement or picture provided)

Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party)