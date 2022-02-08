'Wide range of support to assist with cost of living' says Hartlepool's MP

Hartlepool Conservative MP Jill Mortimer.

Councillor Tom Feeney, who represents the Rossmere ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, has written to town Conservative MP Jill Mortimer to highlight the plight faced by families in Hartlepool.

He said taxes are “set to be the highest in 70 years” due to National Insurance increases while he also claims that inflation is “out of control” and energy costs are “sky rocketing”.

The Labour councillor shared an example of one constituent whose energy bills are going up by £1,240 a year, “nearly double” previous levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tom Feeney.

Ms Mortimer has posted an open letter to constituents online to addressing concerns over the cost of living and to stress the Government has put a “wide range of support” in place.

She wrote: “The support available covers all areas of the cost of living and is quite rightly designed to specifically target those most in need.

“The best way to address increased cost of living is through increased income for households – the Government is putting this extra support in place, but good quality high-paid jobs is the way forward.”

She added support includes providing properties in council tax bands A-D with £150 off their council tax bills from April along with the Government’s energy rebate of £200 to each household, which has to be paid back over five years.

She noted winter fuel payments and warm home discounts are on offer for vulnerable elderly residents while investments continue into the holiday activities and food programme for young people and other similar initiatives.

Labour’s Cllr Feeney had called on the MP to write to Government ministers to demand the National Insurance rise be cancelled and for more council funding.

He said: “Times are really hard for people in Hartlepool and so much of the pain that is being inflicted is of the Conservative party’s own making.

“It really feels like the Government is completely out of touch with Hartlepool.”

Yet Ms Mortimer believes “this would not be an effective way to support those struggling” as it would “disproportionately benefit wealthier people”.