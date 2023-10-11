Yellow lines to be painted on Hartlepool street corners to help 999 and waste services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns had been raised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s refuse collection team with regards to access at various junctions on the Headland around Gladstone Street, Broad Field Road, Ibbetson Street and Beaconsfield Street.

Local authority officers said parking within the back streets and on the front close to their entrance points had led to collections being missed on a number of occasions, resulting in complaints from residents.

Council chiefs therefore proposed implementing double yellow lines at various junctions in the area where problems had been identified.

The junction of Gladstone Street and Durham Street, Hartlepool, where yellow lines will shortly appear.

They added the restrictions have been kept to a minimum due to the “high demand for parking” in the terraced streets, with spaces still left outside each property for vehicles.

Yet a total of six written objections were submitted to the council over the plans, including an email from a group called Save Headland Resident Parking.

Concerns raised were around the loss of parking with residential spaces “already in short supply”.

The proposals to install the 18 short sections of double lines around the four roads near Durham Street were approved at the latest meeting of the council’s neighbourhood services committee.

Kieran Bostock, assistant director for neighbourhood services, said the restrictions have been kept to the minimum required to facilitate access

He said: “There is a risk that if yellow lines are not implemented customer collections will continue to be missed and we’ll continue to have access issues getting to those residents’ bins.

“In addition to refuse vehicles, it is anticipated that emergency service vehicles would also have difficulty accessing this.”

Councillor Sue Little, chair of the committee, noted if collections are missed it could lead to bins overflowing, which could attract vermin.

Meanwhile, Councillor Carole Thompson acknowledged the terraced streets were not built to accommodate the levels of traffic seen and stressed the importance of space being available for emergency service vehicles if needed.

She added: “For me it’s more about giving fire engines space to get in, and I know what the traffic is like around that area.”