Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the De Bruce ward have to say.

From left to right, council candidates Brenda Harrison and Paul Manley. No picture was provided for Rodney Pangbourne.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Brenda Harrison (Labour and Co-operative Party)

"As a lifelong supporter of the Labour Party, I believe it is only our party that can support the people of Hartlepool and which understands the issues we are facing as a town.

“My beliefs are clear: equal opportunity for all, caring for the vulnerable in our society and inclusivity throughout all aspects of life.

Brenda Harrison.

“A Labour council will:“1. Freeze Council Tax;“2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;“3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;“4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;“5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk

“Locally, the Labour Party has changed and I am proud to lead a group of committed, caring people whose integrity and experience will serve our town well.

“Let’s work together to get through this current crisis and help our town move forward together.”

Paul Manley.

Paul Manley (Reform UK)

"I am delighted to stand as the Reform UK candidate for the De Bruce ward, looking at removing Hartlepool from the “merry go round” of mediocrity and failure offered by both the Labour and Conservative parties.

“As your councillor, I would challenge and question the use of council tax revenue to ensure areas of spending remain those of prime importance.

“I would particularly object to spending any money on woke nonsense.

“I have lived and worked in the De Bruce ward for the last 10 years, and have a real passionate interest in helping our local community and people achieve their goals and aspirations.

“I am a former Royal Navy Engineering artificer who has proudly served on frigate Destroyer and submarine, and I intend to bring my professionalism and attention to detail to our local council. Vote for me to reform our council.”

Rodney Pangbourne (Conservative Party)