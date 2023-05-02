Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Victoria ward have to say:

From left, Doctor Misra Bano-Mahroo and Karen Oliver. No picture provided for Thomas Bird.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Misra Bano-Mahroo (Conservative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m Doctor Misra Bano-Mahroo and I am proud to be standing as your first Muslim candidate for the Conservatives in the Victoria Ward.

“I’m a retired consultant gynaecologist for Hartlepool Hospital with over 30 years of experience dedicated to our NHS.

Misra Bano-Mahroo (Conservative Party)

“If elected, I will work tirelessly with Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The well-being of the community has always been at the centre of my heart and it would be an honour to represent you and the community.

“This is a great opportunity to have a Muslim voice on the council with NHS experience, that is why I believe I am the best candidate for the job.

“Please consider voting for me, Doctor Misra Bano–Mahroo, Conservative Party candidate on Thursday, 4th May.”

Karen Oliver (Labour and Co-operative Party).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Bird (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“My name is Thomas Bird and I am standing in this year’s local elections to give the residents of Victoria a true voice on the council.

“One of Reform’s key local policies in Hartlepool is to save our high street and commercial centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you are probably aware, there are multiple shops in Hartlepool that are boarded up and closed.

“We want to revitalise the local economy in Hartlepool and Victoria is where a lot of our businesses trade.

“We can improve our struggling high street with free parking, business rate cuts, local resident discount schemes and much more.

“A revitalised local economy will create more jobs and put more money in everyone’s pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If elected, I will oppose any further council tax increases, such increases are a real financial burden to hard working families in Victoria.

“Vote for me to reform our council.”

Karen Oliver (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“My name is Karen Oliver, I was born and grew up in the Victoria ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a retired senior local government officer, having spent over 25 years managing and delivering frontline public services to the people of Hartlepool.

“Tackling the rapid decline of our communities as a direct result of badly managed privately rented tenancies and rogue out of town landlords will be my priority.

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“Read our full manifesto here:www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all deserve better than this Conservative/Independent council.

“I will work every day to clean up our streets, make our communities safer and tackle child poverty head on.