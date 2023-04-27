Your local election candidates for Hartlepool Borough Council's Fens and Greatham ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Fens and Greatham ward have to say:

Clockwise from top left, Angela Falconer, Phil Holbrook, Roger Jones and Marc Owens. No picture was provided for Tony Richardson.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Angela Falconer (Independent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Public service carries responsibilities and a realistic appreciation of what local councillors can actually achieve.

“Although it’s been impossible to get round all of my 5,000+ residents, it has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and tackle the issues you have raised – my campaign leaflet highlights just a few of them.

Angela Falconer (Independent).

“I would love your support to carry on with the next part of my journey – continuing to solve local issues as they arise, as well as carrying on the work I’ve already done, such a liaising with Neighbourhood police, our local MP and others to find solutions to wider problems such as antisocial behaviour and juvenile crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Holbrook (Labour and Co-operative Party)

"My name is Phil Holbrook. I have lived in the Fens and Greatham ward for over 30 years.

“After many years working as a youth worker in our local area, I am keen to continue giving back as an active public servant.

Phil Holbrook (Labour) with former councillor Jennifer Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fens and Greatham are places we can all be proud to live, sadly our Conservative and Independent councillors are letting our area and the borough down.

“A Labour Council will:“1. Freeze Council Tax;“2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;“3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;“4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;

"5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Jones (Reform UK).

“Fens and Greatham deserves a councillor who has the concerns and aspirations of residents at heart and I will work with and for you every day to deliver on your priorities."

Roger Jones (Reform UK)

“My name is Roger Jones, I am retired and have previously run a successful computer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am one of the founders and a trustee of Hartlepool Men’s Shed in Osborne Road.

“If elected as your councillor I would be a thorn in the side of the two main parties to make the council more cost effective thus negating the need for rate rises and stealth taxes such as charging for garden waste collection.

“We currently have one of the highest council taxes in the UK, having highly paid executives running the council.

Marc Owens (Conservative Party).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All Council departments need to be more cost effective, they are also Hartlepool’s biggest employer.

“I have no party whip and will vote for the needs of residents without influence. Vote for me to Reform our Council.”

Marc Owens (Conservative Party)

"I’m Marc Owens and I am your local Conservative candidate for the Fens and Greatham Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day Conservatives are working hard to improve our local area, answering the queries and concerns of residents, resolving issues, and ensuring we maintain a safe, green, comfortable place to live.

“If elected, I will work tirelessly with our ward Councillors, Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

“We are only just getting started, and this is why I ask for your vote – so we can continue making progress, bring further investment and jobs to the town, and deliver better council services.

“Two years is not enough to time to fix 60 years of Labour’s dominance on the town, that is why I need your support – Vote Marc Owens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Richardson (Independent)

(No statement or picture provided)