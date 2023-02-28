Cross-party political bid to have free parking deal restored in Hartlepool

It had been funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) from February 2021 for all five councils in the area to help businesses recover after Covid.

At the latest full council meeting, however, Labour’s Councillor Jonathan Brash said he would be sending a letter to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen requesting the decision to end the free parking scheme be reviewed and funding “reinstated”.

Signs advertising the free park deal in Hartlepool before it finished at the end of January.

He stressed the need to support business and invited all councillors to sign the letter, with 18 agreeing to do so, including all Labour representatives plus some independents and Conservatives.

Responding to a public question on the topic, Conservative Councillor Cameron Stokell, chair of neighbourhood services committee, stressed it was always known the free parking offer was a “temporary measure”.

The council also still has in place a “free after 3pm” parking policy in three town centre car parks.

Cllr Stokell said: “The significant impact of inflation on the council budget means we can’t afford to replace the funding provided by the TVCA as other services would have to be cut.

“While I’m disappointed this scheme won’t continue, I’m also realistic that there is no magic money tree.

“If I’m chair of neighbourhood services after the May elections I’ll look at it again if need be.”

He added he hoped the scheme would be discussed again by TVCA’s cabinet.

Combined Authority officers have said there is “no proposal yet tabled on free parking being raised at future TVCA Cabinet meetings”.

They added some other councils have put in money from their own budgets to extend the parking scheme beyond the two years.

Mayor Houchen, in response to Cllr Brash’s letter, said the car parks are the responsibility of the council.

He added: “He seems to not understand that the car parks he’s referring to are owned by the council and the charges being introduced are being introduced by the local council.