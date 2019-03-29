Deadline approaching for councillor nominations for upcoming local elections in Hartlepool in May

The deadline is approaching for candidates to submit their nominations to stand to become a councillor in the upcoming local elections in Hartlepool.

An election is to be held for one councillor to represent Hartlepool Borough Council in each of the 11 wards in the town in May.

Time is running out for people to come forward to stand in Hartlepool Borough Council election in May.

Nomination forms can still be obtained from the Civic Centre in Victoria Road for anyone wanting to put themselves forward to be councillor in any of the wards in the town.

However nomination papers must be completed and delivered to the returning officer at the Civic Centre in Hartlepool no later than 4pm on Wednesday, April 3.

The poll for the local elections will then take place on Thursday, May 2.

Hartlepool Borough Council officers have said the role of a councillor is vital in the local community because:

They are a voice of the people, who know what is best for their local communities;

They are champions of those who use local services;

They are critical to the effective functioning of democracy, and;

They play a very important role in helping to shape future services for the benefit of local people.

A council spokesman said: “Hartlepool is a fantastic place in which to live, learn, work and play.

“Hartlepool Borough Council requires different kinds of people from all backgrounds willing to stand for election as councillors – people who are capable, vibrant, energetic and engaged, with a commitment to local residents and a passion for making change happen.”

A pre-election briefing at Hartlepool Civic Centre in Victoria Road was carried out in March to provide information to people about becoming a councillor.

Anyone wanting any information before Wednesday should contact the Electoral Team by emailing elections@hartlepool.gov.uk, calling 01429 523088 or by visiting the Electoral Team at the Civic Centre during normal office hours for an informal chat.

Any nomination papers deliverdc by post should be addressed to the Returning Officer, Civic Centre, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service