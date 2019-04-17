Deadline to register to vote by proxy at local elections

The deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to register to vote by proxy in the upcoming local elections.

Voting by proxy involves involves getting someone to vote on your behalf, and anyone wishing to do so at the Hartlepool Borough Council local elections on May 2 must register in advance.

However residents can only apply for a proxy vote under certain circumstances, including: being away on polling day, having a medical issue or disability or not being able to vote in person because of work, education or military service commitments.

To vote by proxy in the upcoming local elections in Hartlepool applications must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at the Civic Centre in Victoria Road by 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

People can ask anyone to act as a proxy, as long as they are registered to vote and it’s for a type of election they’re allowed to vote in.

People can be a proxy for two people at the same election, or more if the extra people are close relatives, and residents need to give the reason why they’re applying for a proxy vote.

In most cases, application forms will have to be signed to confirm the reasons for wanting a proxy vote. The application form will tell state who needs to sign it.

Anyone wanting to vote by proxy at the election can find forms at www.gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms.

In certain circumstances, if an emergency occurs after the proxy vote deadline, people can apply for an emergency proxy up to 5pm on the day of the poll.

Any forms delivered by post should be addressed to the Electoral Registration Officer, Civic Centre, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service