Decision to be made on plans for 195 new homes on Hartlepool site which has attracted more than 50 objections

Planning bosses are due to make a decision on proposals for a new development for up to 195 homes which has gathered more than 50 objections from residents.

Planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council have recommended outline proposals for up to 195 properties at the Seaview Park Homes estate off Easington Road are rejected.

To date 52 letters of objection have been received for the outline development, along with a 38-signature petition, raising issues such as noise, disruption, increased dog fouling, and negative impact on the character of the rural area.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee will make its ruling on the outline application by Hill Enterprises Ltd at its meeting next Wednesday.

A report from senior planning officer Laura Chambers to go before the committee said the application lacks detail in relation to the design, scale and nature of development.

It said: “The application as currently submitted, with key details withdrawn, does not provide sufficient detail to demonstrate that the number of dwellings proposed could be accommodated on the site without detriment to the character of the area.

“The proposed development by virtue of its location would result in urban sprawl, which would be detrimental to the character of the surrounding rural area.

“It is considered the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development proposed can be accommodated on the site.”

It added the application site is in a sensitive location at the urban/rural fringe to the north of Hartlepool.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the development featuring one and two storey properties would also come with dedicated open spaces and play equipment

It said: “The proposed development would not cause a direct impact on the surrounding landscape, nature and heritage designations.

“Development proposals will seek to include tree planting using local native species, appropriate landscaping and links to the local network of footpaths and bridleway.

“The masterplan proposals will demonstrate improvements to existing public rights of way, enhancing pedestrian accessibility.”

The site has been in use as a caravan park for a number of decades and has been developed further to include different properties at the site.

However several objections have been submitted to the council raising concerns over the site.

One resident of the Seaview Park Homes estate said: “This would cause a lot of noise, too much traffic on what is already a busy road.

“[It is an] accident waiting to happen.”

Another local resident said: “The opening of the site will cause a considerable increase in noise, traffic, emissions.

“Site traffic in the clearing and building stage will bring considerable dust and airborne fumes to the site. Add that to the danger of increased traffic.”

A decision will be made on the plans by councillors on the planning committee at their meeting at the Civic Centre next Wednesday at 10.30am.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service