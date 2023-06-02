News you can trust since 1877
Development corporation set to 'transform heart of Hartlepool' after being granted planning powers

Planning powers have officially transferred to Hartlepool’s new Mayoral Development Corporation to decide applications for developments within its area of responsibility.
By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

The Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) has received powers to act as the determining authority for planning applications in the areas it covers.

It follows legislation laid before Parliament in February.

Hartlepool’s corporation will encompass Oakesway Business Park, retail and leisure land including Mill House Leisure Centre and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, and various public realm, land, and civic buildings.

A look across Hartlepool from the marina.A look across Hartlepool from the marina.
A look across Hartlepool from the marina.
The Tees Valley Combined Authority has spearheaded the creation of the development corporation, together with one in Middlesbrough.

It says the latest move gives the corporations more “clout” to drive investment and cut red tape while retaining local safeguards over future developments.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We will make huge changes to Middlesbrough and Hartlepool by cutting red tape and boosting investment while keeping a hand on the tiller when it comes to ensuring development truly comes to fruition.

“By taking on these planning powers, the Corporations now have the means to really transform the hearts of both Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

“We want to see Hartlepool grow as a cultural capital of the north, and we have great ambitions to make Middlesbrough a place where people want to live, work and study. The sky really is the limit.”

The combined authority said both Mayoral Development Corporations are working closely with the respective councils to finalise what type of applications the development corporations determine, and which will stay with the councils.

This week, the list of potential Hartlepool assets due to be transferred to the MDC was revealed for the first time.

