Do you want to make a difference to Hartlepool: Find out how committed residents can help the town

Hartlepool is a fantastic place in which to live, learn, work and play and people are needed to come forward who are committed to be a voice of the people.

Hartlepool Borough Council requires different kinds of people from all backgrounds willing to stand for election as councillors – people who are capable, vibrant, energetic and engaged, with a commitment to local residents and a passion for making change happen.

The role of a councillor is vital in the local community because:

* They are a voice of the people, who know what is best for their local communities;

* They are champions of those who use local services;

* They are critical to the effective functioning of democracy, and;

* They play a very important role in helping to shape future services for the benefit of local people.

On Thursday, May 2 this year, there will be an election for one councillor in each of the 11 current wards across the town.

For people interested in finding out more about standing as a councillor, there will be a pre-election briefing at Hartlepool Civic Centre in Victoria Road on Saturday, March 16, at 10am.

If you are not able to attend the briefing but would like more information, please contact the Electoral Team by emailing elections@hartlepool.gov.uk, calling 01429 523088 or by visiting the Electoral Team at Civic Centre during normal office hours for an informal chat.