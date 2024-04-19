Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development nearly six hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

The Wynyard Homes application was for 51 new three and four-bedroomed properties, comprise of a mixture of three types of bungalow and chalet bungalow.

However, 25 objections were submitted, raising concerns around overdevelopment in Wynyard, the loss of green space, increased traffic and the lack of amenities to support the growing population.

Planning committee councillors have now approved the application, with eight in favour and two abstentions, subject to a legal agreement securing more than £835,000 in planning contributions from the developer towards the likes of affordable housing, primary and secondary school provision, highways improvements and NHS facilities.

The development will be accessed via Stoney Wood Drive and will link to a previously approved scheme for 143 properties from Robertson Homes.