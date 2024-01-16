East View, Horden. Picture by FRANK REID

Durham County Council has committed £6.2m to kickstart regeneration in the East Durham community and put a master plan into action.

It comprises plans to replace Horden’s numbered streets with new homes, as well as improved walking and cycling routes to Peterlee town centre, Horden train station and the Durham Heritage Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council’s cabinet has been recommended to agree the first phase of the masterplan by putting the money towards the acquisition of properties on Third Street.

The houses would either be redeveloped to provide high quality housing, demolished and new properties built in their place, or a mix of the two.

Cllr James Rowlandson, of Durham County Council, said: “We’re really excited to be on the brink of agreeing the acquisition of properties on Third Street, with the aim of providing a better standard of housing for local people.

“Our ultimate ambition is that our vision for Third Street will improve quality of life for people while acting as a catalyst for more regeneration activity within Horden and helping us to attract outside investment in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier consultation work by the council showed there was “strong support” for the demolition and clearance of Horden’s Numbered Streets, and comprehensive regeneration.

The county council is due to continue its efforts to identify further funding sources to pay for wider regeneration activity within Horden.