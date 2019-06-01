Expansion plans creating up to 35 jobs put forward by Hartlepool’s Saica Packaging plant

A company has lodged plans to expand its Hartlepool site and bring up to 35 new jobs to the area.

Saica Packaging have submitted proposals to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to extend their factory on Oakesway Road Trading Estate in the town to offer increased production.

The company specialises in cardboard box manufacture and the application states the extension would provide room for manufacturing and warehouse space.

The development is anticipated to create 35 jobs in total between factory and office staff.

The plans also involve demolishing existing ‘inefficient’ industrial buildings at the site to create space for a ‘modern factory extension’.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the application said the factory extension would benefit the area and is key to their operation going forward.

It reads: “The building extension would be integral and primary to the future viability of the existing facility and operation of the business from this location.

“The new extension will operate as a cardboard manufacturing and warehouse facility.

“Operationally, it is ideally placed for the A19 road network, including feeder road networks out of Hartlepool.

“Following a review at the business, it was identified that to meet customer demands additional manufacturing and warehouse space is required.

“This development is anticipated to create several jobs, comprising of 27 full time members of staff in the factory and 8 full time members of staff in the offices. In all, amounting to 35 full time members of staff.

“To meet the operational requirements of the business and improve efficiencies, the building proposed by Saica Packaging Ltd is essential to their business plan going forward.”

Approximately 40 additional car parking bays could be created at the existing parking area located to the corner of Oakesway Road and Winterbottom Avenue as part of the plans. Existing car parking spaces would not be affected by the development.

The plans also state the proposals would be consistent with the character of the main building on the site.

The application states the development will not have any detrimental impact to the highway as the development will only result in a minor increase of operational vehicles on site.

The site currently has approximately 55 HGV vehicle loads per day and the development is expected to increase it by a further 15 HGV vehicle loads per day.

Saica Packaging currently runs numerous factories focusing on manufacture and production of packaging both nationally and internationally.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0177.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service