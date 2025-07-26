MP Jonathan Brash with energy secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to Hartlepool Power Station last year.

For almost my entire life, the silhouette of Hartlepool’s nuclear power station has stood tall on our skyline – a proud symbol of jobs, stability and opportunity.

For generations, it has powered homes, delivered jobs and brought investment to our community. That one site represents around a third of our entire local economy. That’s how vital nuclear has been – and still is – to Hartlepool.

That’s why I’ve made it one of my absolute priorities as your MP to fight for the next generation of nuclear power to come right here, to our town.

Nothing has consumed more of my time in this job than delivering this for our town.

The opportunity is enormous. X-energy has a plan to bring four new Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) to Hartlepool – clean, safe nuclear power stations that are smaller, more efficient and quicker to build than anything that’s come before.

That initial plan would mean £2 billion in investment coming directly into our local economy.

But that’s just the beginning. The ultimate ambition is to build twelve AMRs here, bringing with it a £6billion boost – one of the biggest economic opportunities Hartlepool has ever seen.

I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to make this happen. I’ve had multiple meetings with X-energy, including with their global CEO.

I’ve brought the issue directly to government ministers, including Secretary of State Ed Miliband. I’ve raised it repeatedly in the House of Commons because I won’t rest until we get this deal over the line.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t just about investment and energy. It’s about the future of skilled, long-term, high-quality jobs right here in Hartlepool.

It’s about making sure we’re at the heart of the UK’s clean energy revolution. It’s about showing the country – and the world – what Hartlepool can do. We were once the engine room of the British economy and we can be again.

We have the workforce. We have the expertise. We have the history. Now we need the commitment – from government, from investors, and from industry – to make sure Hartlepool’s future is as strong as its past.

The fight is ongoing, but I won’t stop until those AMRs are built, those billions are invested, and Hartlepool takes its rightful place at the heart of Britain’s nuclear future.