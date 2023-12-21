Final phase of Hartlepool housing estate will take number of new homes to nearly 400

News you can trust since 1877
Plans have been approved for the final phase of a housing development in Hartlepool which will take the total number of properties at the site to just below 400.
By Nic Marko
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Hartlepool Borough Council planning department has given the go-ahead to proposals from Persimmon Homes to build 20 new houses as part of their Marine Point estate, located off Old Cemetery Road.

The brownfield development was formerly the site of the Britmag (British Magnesia) plant, which closed in 2005.

The final 20 homes will take the overall number of houses on the site to 393 when building work is complete, with properties ranging from two-bed terraces through to four-bed detached homes.

An aerial view of the ongoing Marine Point estate in Hartlepool. Picture via Persimmon.An aerial view of the ongoing Marine Point estate in Hartlepool. Picture via Persimmon.
A report from council planning officers said the latest scheme “would not result in an adverse impact on the visual amenity or any significant adverse impacts on the privacy of neighbouring land users".

Sean Taylor, managing director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “We’re delighted that Hartlepool Borough Council has granted permission for the final 20 homes on our Marine Point development.

“Persimmon is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes for local people, and this development provides a mix of house sizes for families and downsizers alike.”

The latest approval is subject to a section 106 agreement securing more than £27,500 from the developer towards the likes of sports provision, including playing pitches, tennis courts and bowls facilities as well as children’s play equipment.

A view of how close some of the Marine Point homes are to the beach. Pic via Persimmon.A view of how close some of the Marine Point homes are to the beach. Pic via Persimmon.
Additionally it will secure four affordable homes and the provision, maintenance and long-term management of onsite landscaping and open spaces.

As part of planning approvals for the wider site, Persimmon has contributed around £500,000 to go towards improving infrastructure and local recreational areas.

