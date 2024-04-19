Former Hartlepool bar could sell alcohol 20 hours a day as part of new plans
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for “a brand new business venture” at 24-26 Avenue Road.
The licensing proposal seeks permission to sell alcohol between 6am and 2am each day in line with its proposed opening hours.
Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, the application states his ambition is for the site “to be refurbished, with a big investment, to become a new, modern and professional general convenience store”.
It adds: “The new shop will sell a wide range of goods including newspapers, magazines, groceries, soft drinks, cigarettes, dairy goods, snacks, confectionery, etc.
“The applicant, an experienced retailer, would like to include some alcohol sales to allow the business to offer the complete all-round convenience service.”
The building was most recently used as a bar and restaurant.