Former Hartlepool bar could sell alcohol 20 hours a day as part of new plans

A licensing bid has been lodged as part of plans to open a new "modern and professional general convenience store" at a vacant town centre building.
By Nic Marko
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for “a brand new business venture” at 24-26 Avenue Road.

The licensing proposal seeks permission to sell alcohol between 6am and 2am each day in line with its proposed opening hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, the application states his ambition is for the site “to be refurbished, with a big investment, to become a new, modern and professional general convenience store”.

The prroperty subject to plans at 24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.The prroperty subject to plans at 24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.
The prroperty subject to plans at 24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

It adds: “The new shop will sell a wide range of goods including newspapers, magazines, groceries, soft drinks, cigarettes, dairy goods, snacks, confectionery, etc.

“The applicant, an experienced retailer, would like to include some alcohol sales to allow the business to offer the complete all-round convenience service.”

The building was most recently used as a bar and restaurant.

For details of a money-saving digital subscription to the Hartlepool Mail, click here.

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepool Mail