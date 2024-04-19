Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for “a brand new business venture” at 24-26 Avenue Road.

The licensing proposal seeks permission to sell alcohol between 6am and 2am each day in line with its proposed opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, the application states his ambition is for the site “to be refurbished, with a big investment, to become a new, modern and professional general convenience store”.

The prroperty subject to plans at 24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

It adds: “The new shop will sell a wide range of goods including newspapers, magazines, groceries, soft drinks, cigarettes, dairy goods, snacks, confectionery, etc.

“The applicant, an experienced retailer, would like to include some alcohol sales to allow the business to offer the complete all-round convenience service.”

The building was most recently used as a bar and restaurant.