Former Hartlepool business centre to be transformed into flats
Proposals had been submitted in 2021 to carry out the work at the former Business Centre, at 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool.
The site is currently vacant but was last used as a block of mixed offices and was previously home to the Hartlepool Mail.
Submitted by Jupiter Property Management, the plans will see a mixture of two and one bed flats provided.
The application falls within the boundaries of the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation.
A report from planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling they will “secure a new use for the building and safeguard its future”.
This is subject to a legal agreement securing £6,270 in planning contributions from the developer towards green infrastructure, play facilities, sports pitches, tennis courts and bowling greens.
Plans state the work will “upgrade” and “bring a more efficient use of the site”.