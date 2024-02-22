Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals had been submitted in 2021 to carry out the work at the former Business Centre, at 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool.

The site is currently vacant but was last used as a block of mixed offices and was previously home to the Hartlepool Mail.

Submitted by Jupiter Property Management, the plans will see a mixture of two and one bed flats provided.

The application falls within the boundaries of the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation.

A report from planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling they will “secure a new use for the building and safeguard its future”.

This is subject to a legal agreement securing £6,270 in planning contributions from the developer towards green infrastructure, play facilities, sports pitches, tennis courts and bowling greens.