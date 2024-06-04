From Hartlepool, For Hartlepool: Labour launches General Election campaign
POLITICAL SUBMISSION - This item has been submitted on behalf of Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool candidate for the Labour Party.
On Saturday 1st June, the Labour Party in Hartlepool launched its General Election campaign in Hartlepool with a rousing speech to supporters from their candidate for MP, Jonathan Brash.
Speaking at One77 on York Road, Jonathan spoke to a packed room of Labour Party activists and campaigners, as he outlined his vision for the town and why this General Election is the most important for a generation.
After 14 years of Conservative Government, Hartlepool has seen its funding cut by £230 million in the last decade, while Council Tax increase by £60 million over the same period. Our A+E has closed, our police station has been downgraded and our courts shut. The cost of living crisis is hammering people, with energy, food, mortgages and rent all skyrocketing.
Jonathan Brash has set out his pledges for Hartlepool, including:
- Securing new nuclear and industry that delivers well paid jobs to our town
- Geting the NHS back on its feet with more appointments and services back in our hospital.
- Taking tough action on criminals, stopping the off road bikes, and returning police to our street.
- Backing our schools and colleges to deliver opportunities for all our young people.
- Being a local voice, who will stand up for the town.
Jonathan Brash said:
"Hartlepool is where I grew up. It's where I met my wife and it's where we are raising our young family. Hartlepool's future is my children's future and I'll fight every day for our town.
“Hartlepool people inspire me, their defiance, their grit, their determination to succeed in the face of challenge.
"Even in the toughest of times, when those who would seek to do us harm do their worst, we come together. Stronger, more united, standing up for each other.
"I have only ever wanted to be the MP for one place, this place, my home, Hartlepool."
Labour has also announced its 'First Steps for Change' should it win the election:
1. Deliver economic stability with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.
2. Cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more appointments each week, during evenings and weekends, paid for by cracking down on tax avoidance and non-dom loopholes.
3. Launch a new Border Security Command with hundreds of new specialist investigators and counter-terror powers to smash criminal gangs and strengthen our borders.
4. Set up Great British Energy - a publicly-owned clean power company, to cut bills for good and boost energy security, paid for by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.
5. Crack down on antisocial behaviour with more neighbourhood police paid for by ending wasteful contracts, tough new penalties for offenders, and a new network of youth hubs.
6. Recruit 6,500 new teachers in key subjects to set children up for life, work and the future, paid for by ending tax breaks for private schools