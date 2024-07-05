Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour have held constituents to the north and south of Hartlepool in the General Election.

In Stockton North, which includes Billingham, Wolviston and parts of Wynyard, the party strengthened their majority, while as in Hartlepool, the Conservatives were beaten into third place by Reform UK.

And just up the A19 in Easington, Labour also saw off strong competition from Reform UK as long-serving MP Grahame Morris was re-elected with 16,774 votes.

Reform UK candidate Lynn Murphy came second with 10,232 and the Conservatives’ Jane Howey third with 3,753.

The general election count at Thornaby Pavilion on July 4 to 5, 2024. Picture: Gareth Lightfoot

In Stockton North, Chris McDonald takes over from departing Labour MP Alex Cunningham as he won a majority of almost 8,000.

This restores a larger Labour majority to the seat after it was cut to just over 1,000 in 2019.

Mr McDonald said after the win was announced at Thornaby Pavilion on Friday morning: “It is an honour and a privilege to stand here as the Member of Parliament for Stockton North.

“I’m acutely aware of the trust and confidence placed in me by local residents, many of whom will have voted Labour for the first time at this election.”

He added: “This is a vote for change in Britain and a vote for a Labour Party dedicated to the service of working people.

"Our priorities are your priorities.”

Reform UK beat the Conservatives into third place by 1,161 votes in a constituency with a 53.4% turnout.