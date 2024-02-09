Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British Museum’s Drawing Attention touring display will be coming to the town from May 18 to August 24 and will feature more than 40 artworks of “national significance”.

Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, has been selected as one of just three locations across the country to host the exhibition following a national application process.

The calibre of works on display is expected to “significantly increase visitor footfall” and demonstrate the ability of the art gallery to act as a “cultural catalyst” for the town, according to Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs.

Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Council assistant director Gemma Ptak, speaking at the latest adult and community based services committee meeting, said it is a “really positive thing” for the gallery.

She added: “The exhibitions that we’re having at the art gallery at the minute are just fabulous and we’re really seeing an increase in footfall, so this is only going to add to that opportunity.

“There is some feasibility work with the art gallery at the minute around how we can grow and develop the business and apply for future investment… there are things we are working through to make sure we keep raising the profile.

“I think the footfall through the art gallery during the Christmas lights switch on was about 2,000 people.

"But actually there are so many people still not understanding it is an art gallery that is accessible to them.”

She added they will aim to provide “more of those types of opportunities” to drive people into the area, as “once they’re through the door, they really like it”.

The museum and gallery service has been awarded £20,000 in external grant funding to assist in preparations for the exhibition, which will go towards providing increased display space and ensuring the correct lighting and environmental conditions.

Art to be showcased will include work from the likes of Mary Delany, Andy Warhol, Dame Barbara Hepworth, Sin Wai Kin and Édouard Manet.