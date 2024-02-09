News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool Art Gallery to host landmark exhibition featuring 40 artworks of 'national significance'

Plans to increase footfall at Hartlepool Art Gallery are set to be boosted by a landmark exhibition over the summer.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The British Museum’s Drawing Attention touring display will be coming to the town from May 18 to August 24 and will feature more than 40 artworks of “national significance”.

Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, has been selected as one of just three locations across the country to host the exhibition following a national application process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The calibre of works on display is expected to “significantly increase visitor footfall” and demonstrate the ability of the art gallery to act as a “cultural catalyst” for the town, according to Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs.

Most Popular
Hartlepool Art Gallery.Hartlepool Art Gallery.
Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Council assistant director Gemma Ptak, speaking at the latest adult and community based services committee meeting, said it is a “really positive thing” for the gallery.

She added: “The exhibitions that we’re having at the art gallery at the minute are just fabulous and we’re really seeing an increase in footfall, so this is only going to add to that opportunity.

“There is some feasibility work with the art gallery at the minute around how we can grow and develop the business and apply for future investment… there are things we are working through to make sure we keep raising the profile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think the footfall through the art gallery during the Christmas lights switch on was about 2,000 people.

"But actually there are so many people still not understanding it is an art gallery that is accessible to them.”

Read More
Free parking periods in Hartlepool to remain although hourly town centre charges...

She added they will aim to provide “more of those types of opportunities” to drive people into the area, as “once they’re through the door, they really like it”.

The museum and gallery service has been awarded £20,000 in external grant funding to assist in preparations for the exhibition, which will go towards providing increased display space and ensuring the correct lighting and environmental conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Art to be showcased will include work from the likes of Mary Delany, Andy Warhol, Dame Barbara Hepworth, Sin Wai Kin and Édouard Manet.

Council chiefs will also engage with students from the Northern School of Art to give them the opportunity to have their creations included in the exhibition.

Related topics:British MuseumBarbara HepworthHartlepool Borough Council