Hartlepool awarded £20m of Levelling Up money to fund town priorities

Hartlepool is one of six towns in the region set to benefit from new Level Up funding.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 1st Oct 2023, 19:24 BST- 1 min read
Hartlepool has been awarded £20m over a 10 year period as part of a longer term plan to level up towns.

The investment will focus on local priorities that matter the most to residents, such as tackling crime, enhancing town centres and improving transport.

Cllr Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "It is fantastic news that the Government continues to support Hartlepool and our communities. We are looking forward to outlining how this vital funding can be best used in the coming days."

Hartlepool is one of six towns in the North East that will receive the funding.
He added there will be discussions on how the funding will be used during meetings with businesses and members of the Treasury on Monday (October 2).

Hartlepool is one of 55 towns across the UK that will benefit from the £1.1 billion investment.

Eston, Jarrow, Washington, Blyth and Spenymoor are the other five towns in the North East that will also receive the funding.

The Government has said that the new approach will put local people in charge and give them “the tools to change their town’s long-term future”.

Councillor Mike Young has described the news of the funding as "fantastic"./Photo: Frank ReidCouncillor Mike Young has described the news of the funding as "fantastic"./Photo: Frank Reid
Councillor Mike Young has described the news of the funding as "fantastic"./Photo: Frank Reid

This will see the setting up of a Town Board to bring together community leaders, employers, local authorities, and the local MP to deliver the Long-Term Plan for their town and put it to local people for consultation.

It will also include a suite of regeneration powers to unlock more private sector investment by auctioning empty high street shops, reforming licensing rules on shops and restaurants, and supporting more housing in town centres.

