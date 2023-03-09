Forty-six-year-old chemical engineer Chris McDonald aims to succeed the current Stockton North MP, Alex Cunningham, who is an ex-Hartlepool Mail journalist.

Mr McDonald wants to bring more jobs to the constituency and to make Billingham “the green energy centre of the UK”.

Thanking party members after his selection, he said: “There were two big motivations for me to put myself forward. One was about creating opportunities for young people.

Labour Billingham Parliamentary candidate Chris McDonald.

“I come from a working class background myself. Education and working in industry have really transformed my life.

“But I worry that those opportunities aren’t available to young people now in the way they were 20-odd years ago.

"I’m concerned to ensure that those young people in Stockton North have the opportunity to get well-paid jobs, apprenticeships and further education and can live and work in Teesside.

“The second thing is I work in industry. This whole region has been built on and prospered as a result of industry and manufacturing, and our industry needs to transition to green industry.

Chris McDonald wants to bring more jobs to the Stockton North Parliamentary constituency.

“I want to see Billingham the green energy centre of the UK. But it will require investment from the Government and from private industry to deliver that.”

Mr McDonald, who was raised in Blackhall, runs the Materials Processing Institute, in Middlesbrough, which develops new green technologies to decarbonise heavy industry.

He said he rescued it from closure in 2012 and turned it into a not-for-profit business which grew from employing 50 to 80 people.

Mr Cunningham was first elected as Stockton North MP in 2010 and held his seat at the last General Election in 2019 with a reduced 1,027 majority over the Conservatives.

Chris McDonald has enjoyed a successful career as a chemical engineer and businessman.

Mr McDonald said: “If you want to have the honour of representing a place you need to demonstrate that you’re committed to it and I am.

"I work hard in my professional life and I’ll work hard as a candidate. I’ll be a very hard-working MP for Stockton North as well.