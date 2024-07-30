Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council adult social care complaint numbers have increased slightly over the past year, while the service received almost twice as many compliments.

Hartlepool Borough Council's annual report of adult social care complaints and compliments for 2023/24 showed 26 complaints were lodged in regards to the service, two more than the previous year.

However of the 26 complaints, one was resolved within 24 hours and nine were not considered further, leaving 16 to be investigated, the same as 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reasons for complaints not being taken further included them relating to historical matters, being withdrawn, no further communication with the council when contacted and not having signed consent from the person eligible.

Hartlepool Civic Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Of the 16 complaints investigated, 15 have been concluded, with one continuing into 2024/25.

Two were considered by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman when the complainants were unhappy with the response.

The ombudsman ruled one should not be investigated and the local authority was not at fault in the other matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast 47 compliments were received by the local authority relating to adult social care which included "expressions of thanks and appreciation” in the form of thank-you cards and other written communication.

The report went before the latest meeting of the adult and community based services committee, with officers stressing they make users aware of the complaints process to allow them to raise issues if needed.

Councillor Gary Allen, committee chair, noted it shows complaints "are listened to and dealt with promptly".